Thursday Morning Forecast: Warmer and nice this afternoon

TODAY: Temperatures will warm quickly this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cold. Low: 36. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Warmer temperatures with more sunshine in the afternoon. High: 65. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm compared to what we’ve had over the last several days. Low: 42. High: 71. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and breezy. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 73. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances for Election Day. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.