Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm and humid with storm chances today

TODAY: A couple showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid today. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Some of our western counties may see showers and thunderstorms after midnight but this activity should break a part before reaching the rest of East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Very warm and humid again. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another small chance of rain with more warmth. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Better chance of rain arrive by the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: More widespread rain throughout the day will lead to cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue into the work week with temperatures remaining cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will start to taper off from West to East. Temperatures will still remain cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.