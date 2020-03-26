Thursday Morning Forecast: Very warm day ahead

TODAY: Very warm temperatures today with highs approaching record levels. You’ll also notice a few passing clouds, strong southerly breeze. High: 88. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mild and breezy conditions with passing clouds. Low: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. High: 86. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the morning (especially Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 49. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining mild for this time of year. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.