Thursday Morning Forecast: Tracking the tropics for early next week

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low: 73. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer for the afternoon. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms from Cristobal being possible by the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread rain from Cristobal is becoming more likely for East Texas after Cristobal makes landfall along the gulf coast. Rain will keep temperatures cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 78. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will begin to move out as the remnants from Cristobal moves out of the area. Warmer temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. low: 70. High: 90. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.