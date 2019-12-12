Thursday Morning Forecast: Tracking a few clouds and comfortable temperatures

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight with a few clouds by the morning. Low: 40. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies as a weak disturbance moves over the region. Warmer temperatures are expected. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures holding in the 60s for the most part. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with another storm system moving in from the west with a cold front. Showers are possible Sunday evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain is likely for Monday with falling temperatures in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 56. High: 67. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as the storm pushes off to the East. Low: 33. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start Wednesday morning with highs returning into the middle 50s. Low: 30. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.