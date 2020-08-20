Thursday Morning Forecast: Tolerable conditions over the next couple of days

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a dry heat (low humidity). High: 91. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 68. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few more clouds in the afternoon as humidity begins to increase. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and hot. We may see a storm or two the SE. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms to the SE. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.