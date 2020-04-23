Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine returns today

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with warmer temperatures. High: 80. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a cold front moving through in the evening. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night. However, the severe weather threat remains very low and should remain off to the north. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 56. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.