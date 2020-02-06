Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine returns but cold temps remain afternoon

TODAY: Temperatures will warm into the 40s this afternoon with decreasing clouds. High: 46. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low: 30. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High: 62. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 61. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances arriving late. A much warmer afternoon is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers are possible as a cold front slides through the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 60. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue into Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 47. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.