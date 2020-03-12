Thursday Morning Forecast: Storms possible tonight

TODAY & THIS EVENING: We’ll remain dry through late afternoon. Showers and storms are possible for Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Morris, and Titus County after 5 PM. Storms will be possible for areas along interstate 20 after 8 PM. A few storms may be strong to severe with some hail and strong winds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH

TONIGHT: More widespread rain is expected after midnight with the severe weather threat ending (especially to the north of interstate 20). Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 64. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: On and off rain is possible throughout the Friday with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 67. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers are likely in the morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s. Rain will decrease in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain is possible with temperatures continuing to climb. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Another wave of rain is possible Monday morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Spotty rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.