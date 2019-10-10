Thursday Morning Forecast: Storms possible tonight, especially NW









Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE





/* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

REST OF TODAY – We don’t need to worry about rain today or

most of tonight. However, we’ll see the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the 90s. Winds: Breezy with winds out of the south at 15 MPH.

OVERNIGHT – In the evening, temperatures will be mild in

the 80s, falling into the 70s after midnight. Storms will arrive after

midnight. Better chances for stronger storms will remain to our NW, but we’ll certainly see a few weaker storms in East Texas. Chance of Rain: 30%.

TOMORROW – Afternoon highs will only be in the 50s with a

few storms in the area. After the front moves through in the morning, we’ll see a few storms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20 MPH. Chance of Rain: 40%.

SATURDAY – Mostly sunny and feeling like fall! Highs will

only be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY– Partly cloudy for most of the day with highs in the

70s. There might be a storm or two in the afternoon. Lows in the 50s. Chance of Rain: 20%.

MONDAY– Highs will return into the 80s with a storm or two

in the afternoon. Chance of Precipitation: 20%.





