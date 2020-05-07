Thursday Morning Forecast: Storms expected early tomorrow morning

TODAY: Increasing clouds this afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with storms arriving by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: A few storms will move through very early tomorrow morning. Northern counties will see the storms before 4 AM. Central counties along Interstate and to the north of highway 79 will see the storms between 4 AM and 7 AM. Deep East Texas will see the storms after 7 AM. Much cooler conditions are expected for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%-80%. High: 75. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining mild. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 52. High: 76. Winds: E 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 57. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a warm afternoon. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.