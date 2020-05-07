Thursday Morning Forecast: Storms expected early tomorrow morning

REST OF TODAY: We'll see decreasing clouds with very warm temperatures in store for the afternoon. We'll also see breezy conditions. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible especially off to the NW. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.