Thursday Morning Forecast: Spotty showers the next couple of days

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-6-19

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, isolated storms. 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Late this evening another round of storms are possible but a lot of uncertainty ramains with how this system clears out. Highs: Middle to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night, few isolated showers possible. Stronger storms but mainly North, 40% chance. Low: 72, Winds: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers possible, a 30% chance. A nearby front moving in for the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: Southwest to Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to broken clouds and warmer. Heat index values both Saturday & Sunday 95°-104°. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Less Humid. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: NNE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.