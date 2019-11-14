Thursday Morning Forecast: Showers and drizzle coming to an end by early afternoon

TODAY: After a very cold start, we’ll see warmer afternoon temperatures with increasing clouds. Light rain chances will arrive by this evening. Chance of rain: 20% High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Light rain chances will be increasing overnight. Rain will remain light through tomorrow morning. With temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight so we won’t see any wintery precipitation. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 36. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.