Thursday Morning Forecast: Severe weather expected tomorrow evening

TODAY: A few showers, but nothing heavy. Muggy and breezy. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 71. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers are possible through the overnight. Temperatures are expect to hold nearly steady through the overnight. Conditions will also be windy. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

TOMORROW: Severe weather is expected tomorrow evening and night. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are the primary threats. Regardless of severe weather, we’ll see a soaking rain. Chance of rain: 90% (Evening and night). Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will be coming to an end early in the morning. Much colder weather is expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High 46. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 56. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers with mostly cloudy skies. Another very warm day is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of rain and slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.