Thursday Morning Forecast: Rainy for some today, cooling off tonight

TODAY: Everyone will see the chance of light rain today. However, the best chance of seeing the heaviest amounts will be for our Deep East Texas counties. Up to 1″ is possible for our SE counties. Chance of rain: 70%-80%. High: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will dwindle in the evening and everyone will be done with the rain by midnight. A front will move through and cool us off after midnight. Chance of rain: 40% (Early). Low: 45. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much cooler with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the middle 60s. Low: 39. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a weak cold front moving through the area. Low: 40. High: 59. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few passing clouds and a little cooler. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 33. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.