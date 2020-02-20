Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain this morning, cloudy, and breezy this afternoon

TODAY: Rain is expected for the first few hours of the morning. We’ll be cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60% (early). High: 46. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear tonight which will allow our low temperatures to fall into the lower 30s. Low: 31. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 49. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 30. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. Low: 52. High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds out ahead of a cold front that will arrive in the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds in the afternoon. Low: 33. High: 46. Winds: NW 15 MPH.