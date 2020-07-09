Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain out, heat moves in

TODAY: Heat and humid will be trending up. We expect heat indices anywhere from 99 to 104 degrees. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Trending warmer with mostly sunny skies. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with temperatures approaching the triple digits. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: West 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.