Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain end this morning, sun returns

TODAY: Rain coming to an end for most areas by noon. Mostly cloudy skies through the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds will allow for colder temperatures. Low: 36. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 59. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers could linger into the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.