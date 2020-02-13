Thursday Morning Forecast: Passing clouds, more sunshine today

TODAY: A few passing clouds in the morning. After noon today, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with overall cool, and breezy conditions. High: 50. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will result in a widespread freeze and frost. Low: 30. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. High: 53. Winds: East 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 34. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the 70s return. Low: 32. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers around. Showers will increase in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 57. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 46. Winds: NE 15 MPH.