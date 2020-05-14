Thursday Morning Forecast: Multiple chances of rain on the way

TODAY: Minimal rain chances through this afternoon. Very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with some drizzle through tomorrow morning. Remaining warm and muggy. Low: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Very warm and muggy. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain is expected starting in the morning (especially for Deep East Texas). Some stronger storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 71. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A good chance of rain through the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will prevail for your Sunday. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain will continue through the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining mild. Low: 58. High: 81. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.