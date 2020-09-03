Thursday Morning Forecast: More rain expected today

REST OF TODAY: More areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Rain should keep us cool this afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms are possible overnight. Otherwise, relatively cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slightly warmer with less rain. Nonetheless, you’ll need those umbrellas for another day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with a dose a warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will trend a little cooler with the approach of a powerful cold front. A few storms are possible as the front moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler with a few leftover showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: N 15 MPH.