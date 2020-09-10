Thursday Morning Forecast: More rain and cooler temperatures expected

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible especially early. Rain cooled air will keep us a little cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 69. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slightly warmer with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with added heat and humidity. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures holding steady. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Additional rain chances as a cold front arrives bringing us a reinforcing shot of cool air. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A possibility of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining relatively cool. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: E 5 MPH.