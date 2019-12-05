Thursday Morning Forecast: More clouds this afternoon, rain chances this evening

TODAY: More clouds by the afternoon. This won’t prevent high temperatures from getting into the 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be moving this evening out of the south. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A passing shower or two, especially to our East in Louisiana. We’ll see mild and breezy conditions. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cold front will roll through the area by mid morning ending any rain prospects. It’ll be a mild afternoon even with the cold front moving through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the majority of the day. A much colder start to the day is expected. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will start cool with highs back into the 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a cold front moving into the area. We can’t rule out the potential of a few showers. Warm and breezy weather is likely. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Much colder temperatures by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 48. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps expected. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.