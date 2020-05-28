Thursday Morning Forecast: Low rain chances today & tomorrow

TODAY: A few showers are possible this morning especially for our northern counties. A few storms may fire thus afternoon and would have gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible. Again, not everyone will see the rain (most of us won’t see it). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight. Clearing is expected shortly after. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm in the afternoon. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies as warmer temperatures return. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 64. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 66. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.