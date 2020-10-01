Thursday Noon Forecast: Lots of sun this afternoon

REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 52. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 73. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 53. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 57. High: 80. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with another cold front pushing through the area. Low: 53. High: 77. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.