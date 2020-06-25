Thursday Morning Forecast: Isolated storms possible again in Deep East Texas

TODAY: The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be along and to the south of highway 79 . It’ll feel warm and humid throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. High: 86. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and trending warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.