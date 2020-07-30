Heat index near 105° today, storms Friday afternoon

THIS MORNING: Morning clouds to an overcast sky. Very humid. Temperatures in the 70s and near 80. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts 20-25 mph.

TODAY: The morning clouds decrease, allowing for more sunshine this afternoon. Hot! Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THIS EVENING: Skies becoming mainly clear. A breezy and warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Humid. Low: 76. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to some PM sunshine. A cold front moving into East Texas for the afternoon hours. A 40% chance of storms after 1 PM. There is a risk for severe weather – wind gusts and hail possible. Heavy rain the primary concern. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Less humid. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a comfortable day. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and slightly warmer. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued mostly sunny and warm. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds return as Gulf moisture increases. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: South 5-10 mph.