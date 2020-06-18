Thursday Morning Forecast: Hot and dry for most today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine with similar temperatures. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY (Father’s Day): A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm quickly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few off and on showers/thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A couple of showers in the afternoon while remaining very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.