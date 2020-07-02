Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat index over 100 this afternoon

TODAY: Very hot and humid with heat index values in the triple digits. Partly cloudy skies are also expected. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and remaining warm. Low: 78. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Hot an humid with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated chance of a few showers thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.