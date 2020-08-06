Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat & humidity return this afternoon

TODAY: A few afternoon clouds are expected with a slight chance of rain throughout the afternoon. The heat and humidity will make it’s return in a big way. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and remaining muggy. Low: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and trending warmer. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with heat and humidity. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: 5 MPH.

