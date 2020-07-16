Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continues

TODAY: A Heat Advisory is out for our Eastern Counties (Titus, Morris, Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine, and Sabine). Hot and humid this afternoon with heat index values anywhere from 105°-110° for our Eastern Counties. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds after midnight. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon and it’ll remain hot and humid. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and calm. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Regardless, it’ll remain hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.