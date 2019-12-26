Thursday Morning Forecast: Fog early, clouds return

TODAY: We’ll see fog to start today. The fog should burn off by noon with conditions turning mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average once again. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild conditions are expected. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see another 70 degree day tomorrow with cloudy skies expected. A few showers possible starting in the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another warm and muggy rain with widespread rain moving in by the evening. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 60. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Much cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 47. High: 55. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting out cold. Low: 34. High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny and remaining cool. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: N 5 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: cool with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.