Thursday Morning Forecast: Dry and warm this afternoon

TODAY: Dry and warm through this afternoon. High: 78. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 56. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. High: 86. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with more clouds in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the morning. Cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.