Thursday Morning Forecast: Drizzle, cold, gloomy, and cloudy today

TODAY: Some drizzle in the morning. Some light showers are possible late in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers are possible through midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer conditions. Low: 35. High: 61. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers around. The afternoon will be warm and breezy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Breezy with some rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 67. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much colder. Low: 30. High: 46. Winds: NE 10 MPH.