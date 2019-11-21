Thursday Morning Forecast: Drizzle and light rain expected today

Thursday Morning Forecast: Drizzle and light showers expected today

TODAY: Drizzle and light rain are expected throughout the day. We’re not expecting a washout but those chances of rain are there. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain is likely especially late. We’ll see nearly steady temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: High temperatures will occur in the morning as a front arrives in the morning. We’ll also see widespread rain before noon. The rain will start to move out with falling temps in the afternoon Chance of rain: 70%-80%. Low (morning): 62. High (afternoon): 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Skies will be clearing by the afternoon and remaining dry. Low: 39. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with another nice afternoon. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: A nice start to the holiday week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 69. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through Tuesday night. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see clearing skies throughout the day with much colder air in the area. Low: 43. High: 54. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.