Thursday Morning Forecast: Cooling trend begins today

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to keep our temperatures in the 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending much cooler. High: 84. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: The weekend will end with gorgeous conditions and comfortable temperatures. Low: 90. High: 81. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.