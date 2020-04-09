Thursday Morning Forecast: Cooler today, rain chances this evening

TODAY: Temperatures will hold steady through the afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing in the afternoon and evening especially in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 76. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end by midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 69. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances increasing into the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe in the evening and overnight. Primary risks include large hail and damaging winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some drizzle early. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 75. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.