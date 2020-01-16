Thursday Morning Forecast: Colder temperatures on the way

TODAY: Dense fog is possible for our southern counties and a few storms are possible for our northern counties through this morning. Drier and colder for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. High: 52. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Colder and cloudy tonight. We can’t rule out a little bit of mist across East Texas. Chance of rain: 10% or less. Low: 48. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Warmer temperatures with showers expected late in the evening. Chance of rain: 60% (Night). High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain ending in the morning. Temperatures will struggle through the afternoon. Low: 55. High: 58. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 32. High: 51. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with cool temperatures. Low: 31. High: 52. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Even colder temperatures are expected with a few clouds. Low: 30. High: 46. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with cool temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 53. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.