Thursday Morning Forecast: Cold start, clouds rolling in for the afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon with high clouds approaching from the west this evening. Temperatures should be a little warmer than what we saw yesterday. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the night with mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow morning. Low: 37. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures are on the way with cloudy skies. Rain chances will arrive in the afternoon (especially for our western counties). Chance of rain: 40%. High: 54. Winds. E 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible before noon. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon with temperatures remaining cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 52. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures expected. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE: We’re looking at mostly clear skies for Santa’s journey around the earth. Very warm for the holiday week! Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS: A warm Christmas day with partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.