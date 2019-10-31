Thursday Morning Forecast: Cold for trick-or-treating

TODAY: We’ll see a few clouds this morning while we remain cold. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s in the morning, bundle up! High: 49. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Winds will be dying down this evening. Expect chilly and dry weather for trick or treating. Bundle Up. Low: 31. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Very cold with a freeze expected in the morning. Mostly sunny skies and remaining cool for the afternoon. High: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and staying dry in the afternoon. Cooler temps are expected in the afternoon Low: 37. High: 56. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures continuing in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.