Thursday Morning Forecast: Cold and rainy this afternoon

TODAY: Rain will arrive in the morning. A cold front is also expected to drop temperatures from the 60s into the 50s with that rain continuing in the afternoon. High: 51. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will be coming to an end by early tomorrow morning. Breezy. Low: 40. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A Chilly and brisk day with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. High: 51. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer to start the day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 61. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain chances will be on the increase as an arctic front pushes through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 45. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: With arctic air in place we’ll also see partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Low: 29. High: 42. Winds: N 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: The cold air will remain in place with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 46. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.