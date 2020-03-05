Thursday Morning Forecast: Clouds moving out, sun moving in

TODAY: Clouds will be moving out later this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies by this evening with warmer temperatures. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder tonight. Low: 42. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler by the afternoon. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 38. High: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 69. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain. The warming trend will continue despite the warming trend. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 59. High: 71. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures becoming very warm for March. Low: 60. High: 76. Winds: NW SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late chance of rain and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: SW 10 MPH.