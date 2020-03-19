Thursday Morning Forecast: Breaking down today’s storm chances

TODAY: A few showers in the morning with an increasing chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe particularly along and north of Interstate 30. The primary concerns are damaging winds and large hail. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms before midnight, becoming more widespread after. A few storms could be strong to severe. Turning colder by the mroning. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 58. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain is expected throughout the day with some thunder. Falling temperatures are expected after a cold front clears our area in the morning. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 59. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We should get a break in the rainfall by late morning. However, the rain does return in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A good chance of rain in the morning with cool temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers with much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.