Thursday Morning Forecast: Beautiful day today but rain, storms on the way

TODAY: After a cool start we’ll see a warmer afternoon than yesterday afternoon. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool before midnight. Clouds will start to increase ahead of a front. Low: 55. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler and cloud as a front moves through in the afternoon. We could see a few showers along and south of the front in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 68. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. Conditions will remain cool through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some cooler conditions to start. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.