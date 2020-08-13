Thursday Morning Forecast: Many East Texans could see triple digits but relief is around the corner

TODAY: Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm tonight. few passing clouds in the afternoon and very hot conditions. Heat Index values could range from 105°-109° this afternoon. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot as heat index values will be between 105°-109° once again. High: 100. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity as a cold front approaches. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front is expected which could drive up rain chances in the morning. Temperatures will be more tolerable by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, dry, and warm. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warm, and dry. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.