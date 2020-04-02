Thursday Morning Forecast: Active weather begins today

TODAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a few showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. We won’t see any severe weather today. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 74. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few showers before midnight. Cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the night with mild temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. (SW Counties). Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers in the morning and much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 64. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer with rain chances returning by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Storm chances will return with the daytime heating. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A little warmer with more storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 82. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Another day, more rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 84. Winds: SW 10 MPH.