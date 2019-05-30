THURSDAY MIDDAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, warm and humid

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-30-19

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Partly to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows: upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: A 20%-30% chance of showers or a few storms, mainly for southern counties. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows upper 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. Only a 20% chance of a few showers. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC