THURSDAY MIDDAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, warm and humid

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-30-19

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows: upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: A 20%-30% chance of showers or a few storms, mainly for southern counties. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows upper 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. Only a 20% chance of a few showers. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SSW 10 mph.