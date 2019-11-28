Thanksgiving Morning Forecast: Drizzle and showers are expected through Friday

TODAY: Temperatures will be holding steady in the lowers 50s with some spotty rain throughout the day. Better chances will remain off to the northwest. High: 53. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Lows will remain steady in the lower 50s with some possible by tomorrow morning.. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. Winds: SE 5-15 MPH.

BLACK FRIDAY: A few light showers and some drizzle. It won’t rain all day but it’s still a good idea to have those umbrellas if you’re heading to the stores. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 67. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: There’s a potential of stronger showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Storm chances should start to end by the middle afternoon. A few severe storms with the potential of damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado or two. Of course this forecast is going to change so stay tuned for the latest. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 65. High: 71. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with cool temperatures. Low: 46. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 35. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Comfortable temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures starting out in the 40s and warming into the 60s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Low: 46. High: 65. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.