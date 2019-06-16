SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Showers and storms this evening; a few more tomorrow

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Winds mainly south 10-15 mph. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
MONDAY: Showers and a few storms possible, chances at 40%. High: 82. Winds: South 10 mph.
TUESDAY: A 20% chance for a shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and windy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South 15-20 mph.
FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Hot & humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: South 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and hot! Low: 76, High: 93. Winds South 20 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 89. Winds South 10-15 mph