SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Rain ending, another chance for showers on Monday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-9-19

OVERNIGHT: High cloudiness. Cold front arrives bringing a slight chance for showers. Lows 70-74. Winds: North 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stronger front bringing in lower humidity. 20% chance for a few showers mainly in the morning hours. High: 84. Winds: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, but less humid. A 10% chance for a passing shower. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Lows: 63-65. Highs: 85-88. Winds: Northeast 10 mph on Thursday. South 10-15 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 73. Winds 87. Winds Variable 15 mph.